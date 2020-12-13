Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 206,466 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 378.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.