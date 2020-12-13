Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,656,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

