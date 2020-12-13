Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 161,029 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the third quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

