Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,115 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

