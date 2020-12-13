Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,146 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOVA stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $50.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

