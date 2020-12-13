Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.88 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hologic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $447,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

