Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.81 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,213,073. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

NYSE:EXR opened at $110.40 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

