Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.78 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

