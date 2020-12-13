Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $511.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $522.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.43.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.