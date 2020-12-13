Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.79 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 151.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

