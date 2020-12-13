Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $638,904. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

ADSK stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average of $241.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $289.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

