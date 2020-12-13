Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,051 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of Parsley Energy worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,994 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 78.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.