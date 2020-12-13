Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $584.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.56. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.33.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

