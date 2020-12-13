Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,087,000 after buying an additional 1,161,235 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

