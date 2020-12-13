Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

