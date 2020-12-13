Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 86.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

