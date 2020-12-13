Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,219 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

