Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102,582 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.