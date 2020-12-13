Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

