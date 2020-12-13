Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE IPG opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

