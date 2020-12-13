Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $101.34 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

