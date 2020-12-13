Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 2,346.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.