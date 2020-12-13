Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,226,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

BLL stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

