Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 1,828 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.10% of Macy’s worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 106.2% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 39.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 863,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 243,527 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 115,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

M opened at $11.08 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

