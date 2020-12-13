Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKG. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

