Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) vs. Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Financial Survey

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% Federal Agricultural Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 6.92 $498.91 million $1.54 8.31 Federal Agricultural Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Owl Rock Capital and Federal Agricultural Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural and rural development loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural utilities loans; and issues LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of lenders and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

