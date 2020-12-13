Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 213,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 654,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $19.84 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

