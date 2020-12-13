OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

OSIS stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,478 shares of company stock worth $3,260,252. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 237.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

