O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,167,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $447.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.