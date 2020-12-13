Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 142,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

