Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Open Lending from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

