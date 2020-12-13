Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

