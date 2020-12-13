Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

