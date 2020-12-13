NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) is one of 773 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NGM Biopharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A NGM Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 7554 20487 38605 1565 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 32.48%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -91.64% -29.47% -25.58% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -3,675.12% -207.28% -31.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $103.54 million -$42.79 million -30.80 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $221.17 million -3.26

NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an inhibitory antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of AMD. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

