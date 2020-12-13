Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

