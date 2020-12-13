New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,637 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

