NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

