Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 37.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 267,737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 36.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $358,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE:AA opened at $22.84 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

