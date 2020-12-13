Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,749,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,959,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after buying an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after buying an additional 172,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,914.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

