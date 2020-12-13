Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

