Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $85,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

