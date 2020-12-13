Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $111,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.