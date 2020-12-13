Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 9,354 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Best Buy by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after buying an additional 827,499 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

