Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 3,440 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NYT stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

