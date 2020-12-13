Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 2,894 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $534,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

