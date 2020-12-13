Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 22,312 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,097,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 754,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

