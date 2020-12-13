Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 111 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

