Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.35 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

