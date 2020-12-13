Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

