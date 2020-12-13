Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of News by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of News by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.96 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.